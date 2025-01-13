Liberia: Dr. Maparyan Inducted As UL's 16th President

-- As university bids farewell to Acting President Conteh

The University of Liberia (UL) has officially ushered in a new era with the official induction of Dr. Layli Maparyan as the 16th President of the institution, as the university bids farewell to Acting President Al-Hassan Conteh, who has led the university since June 2024.

At a special ceremony held on January 10 at the university's Fendall Campus, which was attended by members of the university's Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students, and distinguished guests, Dr. Maparyan took the oath of office and received a warm welcome as the university's new leader.

This transition marks a significant moment for UL as it continues to strive for excellence in higher education and national development.

Dr. Layli Maparyan, the newly appointed President, takes over at a critical time in the University's history. She comes with a wealth of experience, having served as the Executive Director of the Wellesley Center for Women and a Professor of Africana Studies at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA.

Dr. Maparyan holds a Ph.D. in Psychology from Temple University and an M.S. in Psychology from Penn State University. Her career is marked by a strong commitment to African development and gender studies, having previously served as a Fulbright Specialist in Liberia in 2010.

"I am honored and humbled to take on this leadership role at the University of Liberia, a revered institution with a rich legacy of producing leaders who shape the future of our country and the continent. I look forward to working with all of you--faculty, staff, and students--to continue the work that has already begun and to ensure that UL becomes a beacon of academic excellence, innovation, and community service," Dr. Maparyan stated in her inaugural remarks.

To achieve that goal, the new UL President said her administration will focus on education, effectiveness, efficiency, excellence, and ethics.

She promised to attract funding from outside of Liberia to support research, innovation, faculty, and development. Dr. Maparyan also assured the students, faculty, staff, and alumni that their welfare would be improved.

In his farewell address, Acting President Al-Hassan Conteh reflected on his tenure, which began in June 2024, and provided a comprehensive account of the challenges and successes during his time at the helm.

He thanked the government of Liberia, particularly President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, for their unwavering support, which he said was crucial to ensuring the continued growth and success of the University.

"We are deeply grateful to His Excellency President Boakai for his commitment to the University of Liberia amid competing national demands. The government's support has enabled the University to continue fulfilling its mission as our nation's premier higher education institution," Conteh said.

He also emphasized the strides made during his leadership, including the resumption of academic activities, the successful 104th Commencement Convocation, and significant progress in the University's financial and infrastructural status.

Under Conteh's stewardship, the University saw a major restructuring, addressing several long-standing issues, including governance and infrastructure. He highlighted the completion of a forensic audit, the establishment of the University Innovation Pod (UniPod) laboratory in collaboration with UNDP, iCampus, and Orange, and the renovation plans for the four UL campuses as key milestones.

Conteh also detailed the financial achievements of the institution, noting that the University's total revenue for the fiscal year 2024 stood at US$34.5 million, with expenditures focused on personnel costs, repair and maintenance of buildings, and investments in educational resources. However, he pointed out that challenges remained, including an outstanding debt of LRD 29 million to adjunct faculty, which he assured would be addressed promptly.

"As I pass the leadership to Dr. Maparyan today, I am confident that she will continue the momentum of progress we have set in motion. Her distinguished academic career and dedication to Liberia will bring immense value to this University," Conteh added.

As his final official duty, Conteh passed the symbolic gavel of leadership to Dr. Maparyan, marking the official end of his tenure as Acting President and the beginning of Dr. Maparyan's leadership.

"The University of Liberia is in capable hands. Dr. Maparyan brings not only her wealth of experience and academic expertise but also a deep passion for Liberia and its people. I am confident she will lead the University to new heights," Conteh said, as the ceremony came to a close.

Meanwhile, Dr. Maparyan joins a distinguished list of University Presidents, following in the footsteps of academics such as Dr. J. Max Bond, who served from 1950 to 1954 and Dr. Kermit King, who served from 1954 to 1958, the first two Presidents of UL. With a focus on enhancing academic programs, increasing the university's international standing, and improving facilities, Dr. Maparyan is expected to lead the University through the challenges of the future.