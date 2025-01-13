Kenya: Shilling to Face Pressure On Current Account Deficit, Cytonn Predicts

13 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Investment firm Cytonn has projected a slight depreciation of the Kenyan shilling, forecasting it to trade between Sh120.9 and Sh140.5 against the US dollar by the end of the year.

This represents an anticipated devaluation of about 4.6 percent, driven primarily by Kenya's persistent current account deficit, with the country remaining a net importer.

"We expect the depreciation to be primarily driven by Kenya's persistent current account deficit, as the country remains a net importer, which will increase demand for dollars and strain the local currency," the report stated in part.

As demand for US dollars rises, the local currency is expected to come under further pressure. Cytonn also noted that Kenya's high debt servicing costs, especially on US dollar-denominated debt, continue to strain foreign exchange reserves.

As of June 2024, 67.2 percent of Kenya's external debt was denominated in US dollars, exacerbating pressure on the shilling as more foreign currency is required to meet debt obligations.

Additionally, the firm highlighted a cautious outlook for local interest rates. A continued easing of the Central Bank Rate (CBR) could make local-currency assets less attractive to investors, increasing demand for foreign currencies and adding further downward pressure on the shilling.

Cytonn's 2025 forecast paints a challenging picture for the Kenyan currency, citing structural deficits, high debt servicing, and lower local interest rates as key factors contributing to a subdued economic outlook.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.