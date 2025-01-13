Kenya: President Ruto Meets Kiraitu Amid Push to Bolster Support

13 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto held discussions with former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at State House, Nairobi, on Sunday.

The two leaders deliberated on national and regional matters.

The meeting comes weeks after Kiraitu lamented in December 2024 that President Ruto's administration had sidelined leaders from the eastern part of Mt. Kenya in state appointments.

Kiraitu currently serves as the chairman of the National Oil Corporation board.

A key figure in the 2022 General Election, Kiraitu aligned himself with the Azimio One Kenya coalition, which supported Raila Odinga's unsuccessful presidential bid against Ruto.

Amid mounting public criticism and declining popularity, President Ruto has intensified efforts to engage with leaders, including opposition figures, as part of a broader strategy to consolidate his influence.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.