Kenya: New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan Presents Credentials to President Ruto

13 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — The New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, has presented her credentials to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, pledging to enhance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Guo, who replaces Dr Zhou Pingjian, expressed her commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and China, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, trade and investment, and climate change mitigation.

The President, in response, welcomed the Ambassador and reiterated Kenya's continued dedication to fostering strong ties with China, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation in addressing global challenges.

"Kenya will continue to work closely with China to strengthen our cordial relations, especially in infrastructure, trade, and investment," President Ruto said. "We are also focused on addressing the shared global challenge of climate change and enhancing our collaboration under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)."

Kenya's partnership with China has been instrumental in the country's growth, especially in large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway. The two countries have also partnered in various sectors such as agriculture, technology, and education, contributing significantly to Kenya's economic development.

Ambassador Guo, who has a distinguished career in Chinese diplomacy, expressed optimism about the future of Kenya-China relations and her role in strengthening the partnership. "We aim to deepen our collaboration in various sectors, ensuring that both nations benefit mutually and work together for sustained economic growth," she stated after presenting her credentials.

During the ceremony, both parties discussed plans for future collaborations, focusing on sustainable development initiatives, economic growth, and the potential of Kenya's strategic location in facilitating greater trade links between China and East Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.