Kenya: New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan Presents Credentials to President Ruto

Nairobi — The New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, has presented her credentials to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, pledging to enhance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Guo, who replaces Dr Zhou Pingjian, expressed her commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and China, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, trade and investment, and climate change mitigation.

The President, in response, welcomed the Ambassador and reiterated Kenya's continued dedication to fostering strong ties with China, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation in addressing global challenges.

"Kenya will continue to work closely with China to strengthen our cordial relations, especially in infrastructure, trade, and investment," President Ruto said. "We are also focused on addressing the shared global challenge of climate change and enhancing our collaboration under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)."

Kenya's partnership with China has been instrumental in the country's growth, especially in large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway. The two countries have also partnered in various sectors such as agriculture, technology, and education, contributing significantly to Kenya's economic development.

Ambassador Guo, who has a distinguished career in Chinese diplomacy, expressed optimism about the future of Kenya-China relations and her role in strengthening the partnership. "We aim to deepen our collaboration in various sectors, ensuring that both nations benefit mutually and work together for sustained economic growth," she stated after presenting her credentials.

During the ceremony, both parties discussed plans for future collaborations, focusing on sustainable development initiatives, economic growth, and the potential of Kenya's strategic location in facilitating greater trade links between China and East Africa.