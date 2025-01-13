South Africa: Vala Umgodi Arrested Six Truckers for Theft of Minerals

press release

DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal police officers who are members of Operation Vala Umgodi have arrested six truck drivers after they were found driving trucks containing suspected stolen coal on the N2 Highway in Pongola on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Police gathered intelligence about trucks which were travelling from Witbank to an unnamed destination in Richards Bay. The trucks were suspected to be carrying coal which was reported stolen in Witbank.

The trucks were intercepted and upon searching, police found that all six trucks were carrying suspected stolen coal as uncovered through intelligence. All six truck drivers were duly arrested.

The suspects, aged between 38 and 50 years old are due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on Monday, 13 January 2025.