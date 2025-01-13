South Africa: Police Are On a Look-Out for the Suspects Following a Cash-in-Transit Robbery in Soweto

13 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

PARKTOWN — The police are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery after a cash van was bombed, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen by unknown suspects in Orlando East, Soweto, on Friday, 10 January 2025, at approximately 17:30.

It is reported that the cash van was driving on Klipspruit Valley Road when a white Mercedes Benz ramped the van and started shooting, forcing the van to stop. Both the cash van and the backup vehicle were reportedly surrounded by suspects who were armed with rifles. The suspects bombed the cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money using a brown Mercedes Benz.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, and one empty money box was also recovered a few meters away from the scene. One security guard allegedly injured his leg when trying to run for cover.

One person was arrested after being found in possession of the suspected stolen money. The public is urged to refrain from approaching this type of scene as they may contaminate them and also not to pick up the money left on the scene as this constitute to a criminal offence.

The police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or drop anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp.

