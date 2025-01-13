Nigeria: The Art of Transcending Trauma

UK-based artist, Wakrot Chinshaka, harnesses his tragic experiences while growing up in his home city to promote peace, unity, and healing. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke writes

That afternoon of May 20, 2014, seared itself into the collective consciousness of Jos's residents in its unspeakable horror. At 3 p.m., a twin bomb blast shattered the bustling marketplace, transforming it into a war zone. Chaos reigned, screams echoed, and flames engulfed the wreckage. But the horrors didn't end there--a second bomb detonated at 3:30 p.m., cutting down rescuers like a merciless scythe. Black smoke choked the air, shrouding the atrocities below. In an instant, 118 lives were lost, a toll that would later climb to 150. The question on everyone's lips was: Who unleashed this act of terror upon the city?

Wakrot Chinshaka, then a University of Jos undergraduate, happened to be at the scene that fateful day, having just bought his architectural supplies. For him, the dreadful memories of that day, along with those of other similar days of sectarian violence in the past, sparked a creative revolution. This revolution birthed his pacifist initiative, tagged More Love, Less War--a potent combination of art, unity, and healing, aimed at promoting peace in the region with the power of creativity.

Meanwhile, the urban fashion and design campaign conducted by this Plateau State native, who is on a quest to celebrate Jos's vibrant cultural heritage--one T-shirt at a time--is more than just a stylish statement; it is a powerful tool for social change. By providing a safe space for children affected by crises, he helps them express themselves and process trauma. This, in turn, enables them to rebuild confidence.

Thus, he demonstrates that in the darkest moments, creativity can be a beacon of light. His art sparks meaningful conversations, challenges societal norms, and inspires collective action. As for his projects, they tackle pressing issues like peacebuilding, cultural preservation, and empowerment.

This explains why his narrative is one of tradition and innovation, expertly woven into a rich mosaic of identity, resilience, and the human experience--all rooted in his Nigerian heritage. His art, a clever mashup of Afrocentric motifs, geometric patterns, and vibrant colours, blends with contemporary design. This cultural synthesis resonates globally, from digital artworks to textiles that tell a story.

Take, for instance, The Blood-Stained Child--a visceral piece that confronts violence, conflict, and lost innocence. This evocative, motif-suffused abstract artwork, a potent reflection of the impact of art, transforms a personal narrative into a universal call for justice and healing. Indeed, it proclaims his artistic credo as an eloquent demonstration of the transformative power of art.

It helps to note that this London-based artist is adept at diverse mediums, from digital art to string art and from acrylic on canvas to fabric patterns. His string art pieces attest to his dedication to craftsmanship, combining mathematical precision with emotional depth. Thus, the artist redefines the boundaries of creativity, culture, and social impact. This makes his art, which seethes with the urge towards innovation, tradition, and the resilience human spirit a true delight.

Decades ago in the scenic city of Jos, Chinshaka's childhood was a vibrant spectrum of colours, patterns, and stories. The city's rich cultural diversity and breathtaking landscapes sparked a creative fire within him, igniting a passion that would burn bright for years to come. "Art wasn't a choice," he confesses. "It was an innate language, a way to decipher the world and my place within it."

As he grew older, life in Jos exposed him to both beauty and pain of living in his community. Social unrests and conflicts etched their imprints in his consciousness, but art offered him a lifeline, a beacon of hope in the darkness. It became his confidant, his therapist, his best friend and in times of crisis, his north star, guiding him through the turmoil as well as a tool to connect with others and make sense of the fractures around him.

Chinshaka's journey would later take him overseas to the prestigious Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, in the UK, where he eventually earned his master's in industrial design in July 2023. Here, immersed in a melting pot of creativity, his world expanded as he reimagined his approach to art, merging traditional African motifs with contemporary design principles. The result was a unique fusion of old and new, a symphony of colours, textures, and patterns.

Today, art remains Chinshaka's first love, a reflection of his life, community, and heritage. Building on his initiatives, his sight is set on establishing community art centres and mobile workshops, using art as a tool for therapy, empowerment, and storytelling. As he looks to the future, he sees his art practice continuing to evolve around the dynamic triad of tradition, innovation, and social impact. For the artist, this evolution is deeply personal. "My journey with art continues to evolve, but at its core, it remains a reflection of my life, my community, and my unwavering belief in the transformative power of creativity," he explains.

This belief fuels his hope for a lasting legacy, one that will inspire the next generation of artists to believe in the power of their voices. Looking ahead to the next five years, Chinshaka sees his art practice becoming a shining example of creativity's transformative power--a force for healing, understanding, and transformation in a world that needs it more than ever. To achieve this vision, he plans to push the boundaries of his creative expression. As he notes, "My goal is to experiment with new materials, techniques, and technologies, including augmented reality and digital installations, to tell stories in immersive and innovative ways."

However, this vision extends far beyond his own practice. He foresees his starting a global movement, amplifying the More Love Less War initiative through a symphony of hope. His community art centres and mobile workshops will sprout up in crisis-affected areas, providing a platform for children and marginalised communities to find their voices. Through collaborations that bridge disciplines and borders, artists, designers, and cultural institutions will converge in a grand celebration of creativity, sparking conversations about unity, identity, and resilience.

Chinshaka's ultimate vision, meanwhile, is for his art to travel the world, sparking conversations and bridging cultural divides. He hopes it will inspire emerging artists from under-represented communities, empowering them to find their voice and change the world through their creativity.