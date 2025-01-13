Nigeria: Lagos International Airport Customs Surpasses 2024 Target, Generates N71.6bn

12 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated a total of N71.6 billion in 2024, which exceeded its revenue target for the year.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Effiong Harrison, said in a statement at the weekend that its target for 2024 was N56.861 billion.

Harrison expressed delight over the record-breaking revenue achieved by the command.

He described the 2024 revenue as unprecedented, noting that it was the highest-ever generated in the history of the command.

During a meeting with his management team, the area controller revealed that the command had exceeded its annual revenue target of N56,861,094,269.07 by generating N71,633,687,108.84.

This represents a 20 per cent increase, amounting to N14,772,592,839.27.

He said that July 2024, in particular, was a standout month, with the command recording its highest-ever monthly revenue of N12 billion.

While comparing the command's performance in 2023 and 2024, Comptroller Harrison noted a significant revenue increase of N41.1 billion in 2024 when compared to the N30.5 billion generated in 2023, reflecting a 135 per cent growth.

"I attribute this exceptional performance to the dedication, commitment, and adherence to high operational standards by the officers and men of the command.

"I commend the officers and men of the command for their relentless efforts. It was instrumental in achieving this milestone.

"I want to urge the officers to intensify their efforts to maintain these standards to generate more revenue into the government coffers in 2025," Harrison said.

The MMIM customs boss expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his management team for their unwavering support of the command.

Harrison extended appreciation to critical stakeholders and other government agencies, acknowledging them as invaluable partners in the command's success in 2024.

He expressed optimism that the command would achieve even greater milestones in fulfilling its core mandates in 2025.

