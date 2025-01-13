Mozambique: Political Crisis in Mozambique Escalates Following Controversial Election Ruling

The political crisis in Mozambique is in crisis after the Constitutional Court upheld controversial election results.

Mozambique has been experiencing increased tensions on the streets since the Constitutional Court validated the October 9 general election results on December 23, 2024. The court confirmed Daniel Chapo of the FRELIMO party, which has governed Mozambique since independence in 1975, as the winner of the presidential race with 65.17% of the vote. The announcement sparked accusations of electoral fraud and led to widespread violence, resulting in over 50 deaths and plunging the country into unrest.

Background of the national crisis

General elections were held in Mozambique on October 9. Unrest and protests began just days after the polls closed and escalated on October 24, when the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced the election results. The CNE declared Chapo the winner with 70.67% of the vote. However, the outcome immediately received backlash from Podemos Party candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who accused the ruling party of widespread vote-rigging. Mondlane, who finished second with 20.32% of the vote, had declared the election "stolen," basing his claims on reports from party agents and exit polls. He has now also rejected the Constitutional Court's ruling and called for his supporters to engage in peaceful civil disobedience to demand electoral justice.

The protests have further intensified following the court's validation of the election results. As a result of violent clashes between protesters and security forces, at least 33 people have been killed and over 1,500 prisoners escaped from a Maputo City prison amidst the chaos. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the severe police response, including the use of excessive force against protesters, which has only intensified tensions. Thousands of Mozambicans have fled to neighboring countries, such as Malawi, to escape the unrest.

Political uncertainty and economic challenges

Tensions are expected to continue mounting as Mondlane has announced plans to install himself as president on January 15, the same day Chapo is set to be inaugurated. This unprecedented move could deepen the political crisis even further.

The street violence has also caused significant damage to public and private property, compounding the crisis and raising concerns over the nation's stability in the coming days.

In addition to the political unrest, Mozambique faces ongoing challenges, including corruption, rising kidnapping cases, and growing concerns over youth unemployment. These issues have fueled widespread discontent and disillusionment, with growing frustration over governance, economic inequality, and the lack of meaningful reforms. The current crisis may be rooted in these long-standing grievances over structural problems, rather than solely electoral disputes.

International responses

The African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) have both expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Mozambique. AU Chairperson Moussa Faki called on security forces to exercise restraint and urged all political and social actors to pursue peaceful solutions. "The AU reaffirms its commitment to collaborate with the Mozambican Government, national stakeholders, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to end the violence and safeguard constitutional democracy," Faki stated.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also voiced alarm over the post-election violence and loss of life. "The Secretary-General urges all political leaders and stakeholders to defuse tensions through meaningful dialogue and legal redress. A peaceful resolution is essential for the collective future of Mozambicans," Guterres said. Southern African Development Community (SADC) has also called for dialogue.

The coming weeks will determine whether Mozambique can navigate this crisis without descending further into violence. Modlane, currently speaking from exile, has announced his intention to return to the country. For now, Mozambique remains tense and volatile, with the threat of escalating conflict looming if a resolution is not reached soon.