Mozambique: More Than 176 Killed in Seven Days

More than 278 people have been killed, mainly by police, in the post electoral demonstrations, according to Platforma Electoral Decide. Of those, at least 176 were killed in the week 23-29 December.

Platforma keeps the most accurate record, but even it is falling behind. In several districts, such as Ribáuè, in Nampula; and Morrumbala and Alto Molócuè, in Zambézia, in the period 26-28 December dozens of protesters died, including members of the Naparama peasant militias (Ribáuè and Morrumbala). The data have not yet been confirmed, but our sources speak of the deaths, between 26 and 28 December, of 10 people in Morrumbala, eight in Alto Molócuè and six in Ribáuè. And there is no tally of the number killed in the Maputo central prison.