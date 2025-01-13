Mozambique: EU Ambassadors Boycott Venezuela Inauguration - Why Not Mozambique?

EU ambassadors will boycott the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as President of Venezuela today, 10 December, the EU decided in late December. Yet there has been no ban on EU ambassadors attending the inauguration of Daniel Chapo in Maputo Wednesday.

There are three differences. First the Mozambique election was much more blatantly fraudulent than Venezuela, and no detailed results have ever been released - the main complaint about Venezuela. Second, dozens were killed in Venezuela, but hundreds in Mozambique. And third, Venezuela has nationalised oil, gas and other resources. In Mozambique foreign companies control the resources.

So the EU and donors appear to be reward Mozambique for impoverishing ordinary Mozambicans and brutally keeping them in check, while transferring the wealth abroad.

Are ambassadors attending Wednesday praising the crooks and thieves for doing a better job than in Venezuela? Will none be brave enough to stay away?

CIP director Edson Cortez says taxpayers should know their aid money is going to keep gangsters in power and not to help the poor in Mozambique.