Mozambique: CIP Director Warns Portugal, EU and US: 'You Are Keeping Gangsters in Government'

In an interview with Observador Wednesday (Lisbon, 8 January), the director of CIP, Edson Cortez, said: ‘Taxpayers in partner countries, the European Union, Portugal and the United States, pay taxes to enrich a corrupt elite and cannot expect an individual who comes to power undeservedly, through fraud, to then be a man of integrity and have the luxury of being accountable to the citizens.’

‘Before making public policies for the development of Mozambique, he is going to make policies to enrich this group’. Edson Cortez stresses that when you support crooks, you can't expect them to act like the Pope.

He is particularly critical of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and Armed Forces Minister Paulo Rangel, who made statements that confirmed their view that the Frelimo regime is democratic. ‘It's an aberration that people who call themselves democrats and defenders of human rights think it's normal for more than 200 people in Mozambique to be killed by the police for demonstrating against the results of the elections, and to congratulate Daniel Chapo on his victory.’

All the elections since 1999 have been stolen, but the last two were the worst. Nobody even knows what the vote totals were in 2023 and 2024. As in Venezuela, the detailed results have never been published. But for the EU, the US and Portugal, it's bad in Venezuela, but fine in Mozambique.

Frelimo doesn't need voters to stay in power and it simply doesn't need to make public policies to win over the electorate. Instead, it needs policies to serve its own interests and those of the donors, argues Cortez. ‘The taxpayers of these countries should be warned that their money going to Mozambique is going to be used by gangsters who didn't win elections.’

‘If all these countries are going to partner and ratify a government and a President who didn't win elections and put a mafia into power, don't expect them to behave with transparency and integrity afterwards.’

