Mozambique: Portugal President May Not Attend Daniel Chapo's Inauguration

11 January 2025
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa may not attend the inauguration on Wednesday (15 January), and be represented by the Portuguese ambassador in Maputo, according to the newspaper Expresso today (11 January). The invitation from outgoing President Filipe Nyusi arrived in Wednesday (8 January) The Portuguese President has a difficult decision to make, says Expresso, because of growing criticism of the election and of police shooting of demonstrators.  (https://expresso.pt/politica/presidente/2025-01-09-marcelo-pondera-nao-ir-a-maputo- representation-of-portugal-at-the-inauguration-of-chapo-may-stay-on-as-ambassador-af7cdd75 Portuguese, paywall).

Police teargassed and shot into crowds waiting for the arrival of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane Thursday (9 January), killing three people. Police have killed 294 demonstrators since the start of demonstrations. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091999366841

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.