Mozambique: Portugal President May Not Attend Daniel Chapo's Inauguration

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa may not attend the inauguration on Wednesday (15 January), and be represented by the Portuguese ambassador in Maputo, according to the newspaper Expresso today (11 January). The invitation from outgoing President Filipe Nyusi arrived in Wednesday (8 January) The Portuguese President has a difficult decision to make, says Expresso, because of growing criticism of the election and of police shooting of demonstrators. (https://expresso.pt/politica/presidente/2025-01-09-marcelo-pondera-nao-ir-a-maputo- representation-of-portugal-at-the-inauguration-of-chapo-may-stay-on-as-ambassador-af7cdd75 Portuguese, paywall).

Police teargassed and shot into crowds waiting for the arrival of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane Thursday (9 January), killing three people. Police have killed 294 demonstrators since the start of demonstrations. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091999366841