Mozambique: CIP and Plataforma Decide request UN and Council of Europe Intervention to Halt Murder of Protesters And Escalation of Violence

12 January 2025
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Plataforma Decide and CIP have appealed to the UN and Council of Europe to intervene in Mozambique. They say this will be will be crucial to avoid a new escalation of violence in the coming days. They are asking the UN, Council of Europe, and other relevant bodies to take energetic measures, “as they has done in relation to other countries”, to avoid more murders of citizens by the police.

They are also appealing to the these organisations to support an inclusive political dialogue for a sustainable solution that takes into account the interests of the Mozambican people. (Appeal to UN is on https://bit.ly/Moz-CIP-Plataforma-UN ).

The organisations explain that that the reaction of the government and of other state authorities against the population “was extremely reprehensible, marked by serious violations of human rights, including murder, torture and forced disappearances - attacks that have been constantly transmitted across the globe”.

In letters to the secretary-general of the United Nations, António Guterres, the president of the Council of Europe, António Costa, and a third to the International Republican Institute (IRI), the organizations denounced the state authorities for reducing political dissidence to acts of vandalism, crime and terrorism, depriving the demonstrators of their human dignity and of their political rights. Also, they pointed out that members of civil society and opposition politicians are regularly intimidated and threatened with death, and many have indeed been killed in recent weeks.

They say that several appeals for political dialogue were made before the Constitutional Council announced the results, which could have avoided the deaths of more than 140 people in three days. But “unfortunately this was not regarded as a priority”. They accused President Filipe Nyusi of holding several meetings during the crisis, “but without an agenda, and without creating conditions for the main actors in political society to take part in them. They merely served to deceive the international community and to prolong the crisis”.

They warned that the approaching investiture of the new President could boost the escalation of violence. They thus urge the UN, Council of Europe, and IRI to take “vigorous and urgent measures that can play a relevant role in the current crisis, showing their commitment to the defence of human rights and democracy in Africa, just as it has been done in relation to other countries, rather than waiting for the situation to worsen before taking an assertive position.”

Since the start of demonstrations on 19 October, almost 300 demonstrators have been killed, 80% of them shot by the police. 4,201 people have been detained, more than 3,000 have been injured, and more than 20 protestors are missing.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.