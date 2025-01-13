Liberia: Senate Resumes Today

--Makes SONA the top priority

In delivering the SONA, President Boakai is expected to present his programs for the ensuing Legislative session in line with his constitutional duty.

By Lincoln G. Peters

Monrovia, January 13, 2025: Members of the Liberian Senate are expected to officially resume the second session of the 55th National Legislature today, Monday, January 13, 2025

The Legislature is preparing for the delivery of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution mandates the President to present the administration's legislative program for the ensuing session on the fourth working Monday in January of each year.

The Constitution further mandates that once a year, the President shall report to the Legislature on the state of the Republic.

In presenting the economic condition of the Republic, the Constitution says the report shall cover expenditure as well as income.

In line with constitutional duty, President Boakai is expected to present to the Liberian people through a joint session of the Liberian Legislature his programs for the ensuing session.

The report is expected to cover the nation's economic condition, including expenditure and income.

A press release issued over the weekend by the Liberian Senate said the ceremony for the opening of the second session will be marked by a parade of members of the Legislature and the hosting of their respective county flags.

Article 32(a) of the Liberian Constitution mandates the Legislature to assemble in Regular Session once a year on the second working Monday in January.

Following the traditional formalities in keeping with the law, the Senators will proceed to the Senate Chamber and observe the official program.

During the program, President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence will deliver an opening statement and set the Senate's agenda for the second session.

Pro-Tempore Lawrence will also use the ceremony to outline accomplishments during the first session.

They include legislation passed, confirmations, and other instruments in the committee room, as well as expectations during the second session.

Immediately after the opening program, members of the Senate will join their counterparts of the House of Representatives for a reception, which is expected to be graced by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Other government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and international partners, among others, will grace the occasion.