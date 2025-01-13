Zimbabwe Cricket Selectors Accused of 'Bias' As Bowler Raves and Rants in Leaked Audio Recording

ZIMBABWE senior men's cricket team, Chevrons bowler, Tendai Chatara has come out guns blazing over alleged favouritism and cronyism at the cricket mother body.

In a leaked audio recording that recently went viral, the 33-year-old cricketer accused Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) for unfair selection of national team players, blaming Elton Chigumbura and chief selector David Mutendera for the malpractice.

Chatara was omitted for the just-ended tour by visiting Afghanistan in which Zimbabwe played three ODIs and as many T20s, before rounding up with two Test matches.

In the audio, Chatara complained about how inexperienced players were making it into the first team at the expense of more experienced ones.

In making the accusations, he largely apportioned blame on Chigumbura, who is part of the selectors, saying he systematically pushes for players from his academy into the Chevrons line-up at the expense of more deserving players.

Following the leak, Chatara issued an apology alleging he was drunk at the time of making the rants.

"I am writing to sincerely apologise for the hurt caused by my comments in a leaked audio that has been circulating via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

"I deeply regret my poor judgment in that moment, particularly after having a few drinks.

"I also regret the reputational damage this may cause to you as individuals and to Zimbabwe Cricket as an organisation. This was never my intention, and I take full responsibility for my actions," read part of his apology statement.

Chatara also profusely apologised to Chigumbura, a former player turned selector.

"Mr Chigumbura, I have immense respect for you, not only for your contributions to Zimbabwean cricket as players but also for the trail you have blazed for many black children from disadvantaged backgrounds, including myself.

"Your achievements on the international stage inspired many of us to believe that we could reach the highest level of cricket despite the challenges we faced.

"Your continued dedication to nurturing young talent is something I greatly admire, and I am truly sorry for any suggestion that questioned your integrity or commitment.

"I also want to acknowledge that my frustration stemmed from not being selected when I felt I still had much to offer in the national team.

"However, I fully regret the way that frustration came out. My comments were disrespectful and hurtful, and for that, I take full responsibility."

The selection of players has perennially been a contentious issue within local cricket.

Recently, the Chevrons played its Test match against Afghanistan with a number of greehorns, a move which was criticised by analysts.

Selectors have been overlooking good players in first-class cricket like top batsman Nick Welch, spinner Vincent Masekesa, among others.