Namibia: City of Windhoek Setting Up Schools and Medical Services for Relocated Flood Victims

The City of Windhoek says it is setting up schools and medical services at the site where several families have been moved to after the floods.

In a press statement on Friday, city spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said sites for police and medical services have been demarcated, with construction to commence soon.

About seven families were relocated by Friday, while more were expected to be relocated to Green Mountain outside Goreangab during weekend.

She said site handovers for contractors to fence off areas took place last week.

"Plans for education facilities and kindergarten and school-going children who have been affected are underway," she said, adding that police services for the residents will also be provided.

Amutenya said they are improving road networks to enhance accessibility and that new water points are being set up.