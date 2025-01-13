Uganda: Three Arrested Over Illegal Logging in West Bugwe Central Forest Reserve

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) apprehended Kennedy Yolya, Henry Mudambo, and Robert Mudambo, aged between 35 and 50, for cutting down immature hardwood trees in a protected area.

Three men have been arrested for illegal logging in the West Bugwe Central Forest Reserve, Busia district.

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) apprehended Kennedy Yolya, Henry Mudambo, and Robert Mudambo, aged between 35 and 50, for cutting down immature hardwood trees in a protected area.

According to Michael Kusoro, NFA's Kyoga Range Manager, the trio was caught in the act of felling 17 mature indigenous trees, including species such as Albizia, Combretum, and Vitex doniana.

"These activities violate Uganda's forest protection laws and threaten efforts to conserve our natural ecosystems," Kusoro stated.

The suspects are currently detained at Busia Police Station and will soon be transferred to Kampala for prosecution.

David Ngolobe, chairperson of the Habuleke Kuuma Obutonde Collaborative Forestry Management group, emphasized the importance of community cooperation in forest conservation.

"We work closely with NFA and law enforcement to identify and eliminate threats to our forests. Protecting these forests is vital in mitigating the effects of climate change," Ngolobe remarked.

Aldon Walukamba, NFA's Communications and Public Relations Manager, also praised the local community's involvement in forest conservation.

"We are grateful to the people of Busia who have partnered with us to expose those engaged in illegal activities. Community involvement is key to preserving our forests for future generations," Walukamba added.

West Bugwe Central Forest Reserve, spanning approximately 31 square kilometers, is one of the few remaining natural forests in eastern Uganda.

Despite its designation as a Central Forest Reserve, the forest has been extensively degraded due to illegal logging, charcoal burning, and farming.

The forest is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including rare bird species, moths, dragonflies, and six key tree species of ecological significance. It also shelters two nationally threatened butterfly species.

Environmentalists warn that continued destruction of the forest jeopardizes not only biodiversity but also the livelihoods of local communities dependent on its resources.

Furthermore, the degradation of forests exacerbates the effects of climate change, particularly in terms of carbon sequestration.