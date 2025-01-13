Uganda: Kyagulanyi Accuses Museveni's Regime of Exploiting Deaths for Political Gain

13 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

When Gen. Museveni murdered Yasin Kawuma in cold blood in 2018, he sent Catherine Kusasira to deliver 20 million shillings at his funeral. As usual, the condition for receiving the money was to thank Museveni and 'not talk politics' at his burial

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has accused President Museveni and his government of manipulating funerals and deaths of political opponents for political gain.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi recounted multiple instances where the regime allegedly used financial incentives and coercion to suppress the truth surrounding the deaths of key political figures and activists.

Kyagulanyi began by recalling the 2018 killing of Yasin Kawuma, a close associate of his, claiming that Museveni sent money to his family under the condition that they refrain from speaking out against the regime at his funeral.

"When Gen. Museveni murdered Yasin Kawuma in cold blood in 2018, he sent Catherine Kusasira to deliver 20 million shillings at his funeral. As usual, the condition for receiving the money was to thank Museveni and 'not talk politics' at his burial," Kyagulanyi alleged.

He further accused the regime of using financial incentives to silence families and divert attention from the regime's alleged involvement in the deaths of political figures.

According to Kyagulanyi, after the burial of Kawuma, family members were promised government support, which never materialized, and some even placed blame on Kawuma's friends instead of the regime.

The NUP leader also cited the deaths of Dan Kyeyune, Jakana Nadduli, Cerina Nebanda, Zebra Mando, and Muhammad Kirumira, accusing the government of similar tactics in their funerals.

"When they shot and killed our comrade Dan Kyeyune, they sent money to his family and went as far as draping his body in an NRM flag," Kyagulanyi claimed, calling these actions a political maneuver.

Kyagulanyi's statement also touched on the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, the fallen Kawempe North MP, who he alleged was subjected to similar treatment.

"They thought they would do the same game with Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya. I salute the citizens who resisted the attempts to hand over his body to the very people who murdered him!" Kyagulanyi said, praising those who upheld Ssegirinya's wishes for his funeral.

Kyagulanyi condemned the government for its alleged pattern of using funerals to cover up the true circumstances of deaths linked to political repression, calling for justice and accountability for those who have died under suspicious conditions.

He urged Ugandans to resist government manipulation of the deaths of political activists.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.