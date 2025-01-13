Uganda: Kyagulanyi Accuses Museveni's Regime of Exploiting Deaths for Political Gain

When Gen. Museveni murdered Yasin Kawuma in cold blood in 2018, he sent Catherine Kusasira to deliver 20 million shillings at his funeral. As usual, the condition for receiving the money was to thank Museveni and 'not talk politics' at his burial

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has accused President Museveni and his government of manipulating funerals and deaths of political opponents for political gain.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi recounted multiple instances where the regime allegedly used financial incentives and coercion to suppress the truth surrounding the deaths of key political figures and activists.

Kyagulanyi began by recalling the 2018 killing of Yasin Kawuma, a close associate of his, claiming that Museveni sent money to his family under the condition that they refrain from speaking out against the regime at his funeral.

"When Gen. Museveni murdered Yasin Kawuma in cold blood in 2018, he sent Catherine Kusasira to deliver 20 million shillings at his funeral. As usual, the condition for receiving the money was to thank Museveni and 'not talk politics' at his burial," Kyagulanyi alleged.

He further accused the regime of using financial incentives to silence families and divert attention from the regime's alleged involvement in the deaths of political figures.

According to Kyagulanyi, after the burial of Kawuma, family members were promised government support, which never materialized, and some even placed blame on Kawuma's friends instead of the regime.

The NUP leader also cited the deaths of Dan Kyeyune, Jakana Nadduli, Cerina Nebanda, Zebra Mando, and Muhammad Kirumira, accusing the government of similar tactics in their funerals.

"When they shot and killed our comrade Dan Kyeyune, they sent money to his family and went as far as draping his body in an NRM flag," Kyagulanyi claimed, calling these actions a political maneuver.

Kyagulanyi's statement also touched on the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, the fallen Kawempe North MP, who he alleged was subjected to similar treatment.

"They thought they would do the same game with Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya. I salute the citizens who resisted the attempts to hand over his body to the very people who murdered him!" Kyagulanyi said, praising those who upheld Ssegirinya's wishes for his funeral.

Kyagulanyi condemned the government for its alleged pattern of using funerals to cover up the true circumstances of deaths linked to political repression, calling for justice and accountability for those who have died under suspicious conditions.

He urged Ugandans to resist government manipulation of the deaths of political activists.