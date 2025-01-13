Namibia: NYC Internal Rift Deepens ... Protestors Shut Down Institution Offices

The fight for legitimacy at the National Youth Council (NYC) continues as the interim board and the board before it, are now engaged in a tussle for dominance.

The latest development has threatened to derail daily activities of the youth organisation, as an angry mob of NYC youth stakeholders stormed the council's office intending to drive out the members of the interim board that was appointed by youth minister Agnes Tjongarero, who were occupying the NYC office.

The protests were led by the Landless People's Movement youth spokesperson, William Minnie, and Popular Democratic Party's, youth secretary general Julia Nekwaya,

The youth mob demanded the immediate closure of the NYC office.

This, they said, should be until the final court outcome pertaining to the youth minister's suspension of the previous board and halting of the general assembly, is delivered next month.

"We as the youth demand an end to the misuse of state resources on illegitimate board meetings. We demand full respect for the principles of democratic governance, as stipulated in the NYC Act, and the cessation of all interference by the sports minister, and her personal assistant in the affairs of the NYC," the affiliates added in a statement signed on Friday.

The protestors found the interim board chairperson, Beverly Silas, and another staff member at the premises, carrying out their duties and drove them out in the presence of police officers, and locked the office doors.

The interim board was scheduled to have a meeting that day in line with section 19 (b) of the NYC Act, however, the meeting was postponed.

At a press conference later in the evening, Minnie fumed: "This interim board's primary agenda appears to be the rushed reinstatement of the suspended director before the scheduled review application on 20 February 2025. What is the urgency? Why is there a need to waste state resources on illegitimate meetings instead of waiting for the court's final decision, which is expected within weeks?" he asked.

NYC director Calista Schwartz-Gowases was suspended by the (NYC) board of directors in March 2024 following allegations of misconduct.

Tjongarero, whose decision was not to suspend, Schwartz-Gowases tasselled with the minister of finance, Iipumbu Shiimi and the then NYC executive chairperson, Sharonice Busch over her suspension.

Her attempts were not successful.

Minnie last week made it clear that as affiliates of the NYC and direct stakeholders of its governance, they categorically refuse to accept leaders "imposed" by the sports minister.

"The principles of youth autonomy and democracy, as outlined in the National Youth Council Act, must be upheld. Article 5 of the Act emphasizes the Council's role in fostering the empowerment and participation of young people in governance processes, free from undue interference," he asserted.

Meanwhile, in a reproving statement, the interim board wrote: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the illegal and unlawful conduct of the mob of individuals who wish to hijack the Council, for reasons only known to them."

Silas added: "We equally reject the false and malicious allegations labelled against the interim board. The conduct of the mob of individuals is nothing but a ploy and tactic to intimidate, harass and derail the work of the interim board, hoping that they will gain public sympathy in the process and consequently retain their grip on the Council by hook or by crook."

She said the reinstatement of Schwartz-Gowases was not on the agenda and is "subsequently outsourced for investigation."

"Further to that, it must be noted that Mrs Calista Schwartz-Gowases was previously reinstated by the aggrieved board, whom we believe are the same people behind the illegal and unlawful demonstration that seeks to derail the work of the interim board," she stressed.

Despite the protests, she assured the public that the interim board will continue doing its fiduciary duties in line with all relevant statutes, and will take all necessary steps to protect the integrity of the council.

During the protest, the police warned the mob against holding illegal gatherings.

Nevertheless, they are yet set to hold another peaceful demonstration today. (Monday).

Dispute

The internal upheaval started in December last year when Tjongarero suspended the previous board.

The board's suspension came on 13 December after the former chairperson of the board, Eva Awases and cohorts had refused to halt the third general assembly as ordered by the sports minister.

The reasons for the suspension included mismanagement of funds, maladministration, dishonesty and disregarding ministerial directives, among other things.

The board called on the minister for a reinstatement stating it was an unjust suspension, but did not receive a reinstatement.

On 15 December, delegates of the NYC held the third general assembly (GA) and elected an executive board for the council, deeming this the only "legitimate" board.

However, on 16 December, minister Tjongarero installed an interim board which is meant to lead the organisation for six months.

The NYC affiliates, including delegates, have been demanding that the interim board be dismissed as it was not elected by the delegates at the GA.

Last month, Nekwaya said the interim board is not inclusive of all the NYC affiliates.

"There is no one from non-governmental organisations, faith-based organizations and the opposition (political parties). They are all from the Swapo Party Youth League, which is very wrong and unacceptable. We are trying to salvage the image of NYC but the minister is damaging it by making NYC an extension of SPYL," she stated.