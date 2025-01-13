Kenya: Abdi Mohamud Sworn in As EACC CEO, Pledges Asset Recover, Strategic Partnerships in Graft Fight

Abdi Mohamud, MBS, was on Monday officially sworn in as the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The ceremony, presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome, took place at the Supreme Court building in Nairobi.

In his inaugural remarks, Mohamud vowed to prioritize the recovery of corruptly acquired assets, enhance preventive measures against corruption, and strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable approach to combating graft.

Mohamud emphasized that the Commission would intensify efforts to trace and recover assets acquired through corruption, noting that denying corrupt individuals the fruits of their illicit activities is a powerful deterrent.

"As I assume the Office today, I am acutely aware of the huge responsibility and expectations Kenyans bestow upon the Commission. Further, I am cognizant of the adverse effects of corruption to the well-being of a nation," Mohamud said.

"In that regard, I wish to offer my unequivocal commitment and fidelity to the oath of Office that I subscribed to, in combating corruption, economic crime and unethical conduct in the country."

He highlighted the pivotal role of the pending Conflict of Interest Bill, currently in Parliament, in bolstering the Commission's work in this area.

Mohamud revealed plans to expand corruption prevention initiatives including disruption of corrupt activities, system reviews and risk assessments and proactive monitoring of capital-intensive projects from inception to implementation to curb potential malpractice.

The new CEO stressed the importance of collaboration, stating that no single entity could eliminate corruption alone.

He noted that the Commission plans to strengthen alliances with various groups, including, the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum, faith-based organizations and regulatory bodies, educational institutions and the youth.

Mohamud reiterated his commitment to uphold the oath of office and deliver tangible results in the fight against corruption.

"The successful implementation of these anti-corruption strategies will require close cooperation, collaboration, and coordination of all stakeholders," he stated.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials including EACC Chairperson David Oginde, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohammed Ibrahim, and EACC Commissioners.