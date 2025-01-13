Sudan: Kabashi - Advancement Will Continue Until Every Inch of the Homeland Is Liberated

Dabanga / File photo: SAF
SAF commander Lt Gen El Burhan greets members of the First Infantry Division in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, on December 3, 2023
12 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Madani — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, has praised the army, joint forces, mobilized citizens and the popular resistance, hailing the great victories achieved recently, including the forcible and competent entry into Madani.

Kabashi said, while addressing the citizens who gathered to receive him in Madani Saturday, that the victories and progress of the armed forces will continue until every inch defiled by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo is cleansed, indicating that Sudan is strong with its people and will triumph over all the plots hatched by some regional countries and organizations supporting the rebellion.

TSC Member commended the great sacrifices of the armed forces, other regular forces and mobilized citizens in order to spread security and peace throughout Sudan.

Kabashi toured all parts of Wad Madani and monitored the overall situation.

General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, when arrived in Wad Madani, was received by the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, the Commander of the First Infantry Division, and a number of officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the armed forces.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.