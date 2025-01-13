Sudan: Kabashi - Advancement Will Continue Until Every Inch of the Homeland Is Liberated

SAF commander Lt Gen El Burhan greets members of the First Infantry Division in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, on December 3, 2023

Madani — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, has praised the army, joint forces, mobilized citizens and the popular resistance, hailing the great victories achieved recently, including the forcible and competent entry into Madani.

Kabashi said, while addressing the citizens who gathered to receive him in Madani Saturday, that the victories and progress of the armed forces will continue until every inch defiled by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo is cleansed, indicating that Sudan is strong with its people and will triumph over all the plots hatched by some regional countries and organizations supporting the rebellion.

TSC Member commended the great sacrifices of the armed forces, other regular forces and mobilized citizens in order to spread security and peace throughout Sudan.

Kabashi toured all parts of Wad Madani and monitored the overall situation.

General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, when arrived in Wad Madani, was received by the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, the Commander of the First Infantry Division, and a number of officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the armed forces.