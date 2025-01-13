Sudan: Kabashi - Saf and Supporting Forces Count On Citizens in Liberating the Country From the Filth of RSF Militia

Dabanga / File photo: SAF
SAF commander Lt Gen El Burhan greets members of the First Infantry Division in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, on December 3, 2023
12 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Madani — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (SAF), General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, confirmed that SAF and their supporting forces are counting on citizens and relying on them in the march to liberate the country from the filth of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia (Al-Dagalo).

Kabashi said, while addressing mass celebrations inside the city of Madani, the capital of Al-Gezira State, on Sunday, on the occasion of the opening of the forces in Al-Gezira State and the liberation of Madani yesterday, that the Armed Forces are determined to pursue the militia until the liberation of the last inch of the homeland, announcing that the militia will disappear.

Kabashi praised the steadfastness of the citizens and people of Al-Gezira and their patience in the face of the crimes and violations of the rebel militia, indicating that Madani and Al-Gezira State will return as they were and even better than they were.

General Kabashi toured a number of districts in Madani city, and citizens came out to greet him with victory and the liberation of Madani, amidst celebrations that filled the roads and internal streets of the city.

