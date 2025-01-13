Morocco's Government Committed to Implementing Amazigh As Official Language - Govt Chief

13 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Agadir — Morocco's government is committed to strengthening the implementation of Amazigh as an official language, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, said on Sunday in Agadir.

In this sense, the Government has carried out several projects to integrate the Amazigh language, notably at the level of public administrations and in education, Akhannouch told the press on the sidelines of his participation in a ceremony to celebrate the Amazigh New Year 2975.

The Head of Government also expressed his deep gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for His decision to establish January 14, corresponding to the first day of the Amazigh year, as an official Moroccan holiday, as part of the constitutional enshrinment of the Amazigh language.

The celebration of the Amazigh New Year is an opportunity to highlight a cultural heritage shared by all Moroccans, Akhannouch added.

