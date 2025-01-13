Kenya: PS Omollo Calls On IPOA to Focus On Human Rights, Transparency in Police Service

Nairobi — An induction training for new Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) members started Sunday with calls to the watchdog to prioritise human rights, and improved accountability and transparency in the police service.

Speaking at the start of the five-day training being held at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, emphasized the Government' commitment to fostering a human-rights-centered approach in law enforcement.

He reiterated that IPOA serves as a vital link between the police and the public.

"Within the context of policing and human rights, Kenya has made significant strides in addressing the relationship between law enforcement and the observance of human rights," PS Omollo said.

"Key among them is the enactment of robust legal and institutional frameworks to promote transparency, accountability, and trust in our policing systems."

The PS assured the new IPOA board members of the Government's support in their mandate to uphold justice, strengthen accountability, and ensure respect for human dignity within the National Police Service.

He commended IPOA's critical role in investigating complaints against police misconduct and proposing actionable reforms that align with constitutional and legal standards.

The meeting also touched on the importance of addressing challenges such as extrajudicial practices and enhancing public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Omollo expressed confidence in the new leadership of the police oversight body under chairman Ahmed Isaak Hassan and vice-chairperson Ann Wanjiku Mwangi.

He urged the new commissioners to prioritize systemic reforms that foster fairness and social cohesion.

"These challenges, while disheartening, continue to motivate change and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority is at the cornerstone of these reforms. As the new members of the IPOA Board, you now carry the profound responsibility of ensuring that policing in Kenya adheres to the highest standards of accountability and respect for human rights and dignity," Omollo stated.

The PS reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to collaborating with IPOA to build a society where every Kenyan feel protected and valued.

He noted that safeguarding human rights was not a barrier to effective policing but a cornerstone of sustainable security and public trust.

PS Omollo, emphasizing on the need to improve public trust in policing operations, encouraged the commissioners to execute their constitutional mandate professionally.

"IPOA exists as a nexus point between the police and the public. Your work is instrumental in restoring faith and confidence in our justice system," he stated.

Deputy Inspector General (Administration Police) Gilbert Masengeli said the police were committed to upholding professionalism and ethical practices.

The police, he noted, would provide necessary support to IPOA.

Hassan said IPOA would implement police reforms recommended by a taskforce headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga touching on IPOA in full.

He said 59 per cent of the recommendations on IPOA had been implemented.