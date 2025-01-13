Somalia: Nisa Director Declares End to Beledweyne Disputes, Urges Unity Against Al-Shabaab

Beledweyne, Somalia — The Director of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbaloolshe, declared that local disputes in Beledweyne have been resolved, addressing hundreds of local fighters known as Macwisley on the city's outskirts.

He stressed the importance of peace, calling on the community to focus on regional development rather than returning to conflict.

Sanbaloolshe announced plans to integrate the local forces into the national security framework, preparing them to fight Al-Shabaab. "We will do everything possible to nationalize you and integrate you fully into the government, ensuring you are not left on the sidelines," he stated, underlining the vital role of these forces in securing rights to livelihood and access to resources.

Simultaneously, the Chief of the Somali National Army, Odowaa Yusuf Raage, condemned the imposition of wartime hardships on civilians. "What we fought against the extremists for cannot be inflicted upon our people. There should be no roadblocks or exploitation in the Hiiraan region," he remarked, emphasizing the protection of civilians from exploitation.

The statements made by intelligence and military chiefs of Somalia follow the government's formal assumption of security responsibilities in the Hiiraan region, marking a significant step towards peace and stability in Beledweyne.