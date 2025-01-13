Namibia: Travellers Stranded At Okatana Service Station

Oshakati — As the holiday season concludes, the Okatana service station in Oshakati has once again become a focal point of frustration for travellers attempting to return to their respective destinations across the country.

Over the weekend, hundreds have been left stranded due to a severe shortage of available transportation, worsened by the demand for increased fare hikes.

The influx of passengers has overwhelmed the capacity of available buses and minibuses.

Many travellers, including those expected back at work and school, have found themselves waiting for extended periods.

Some overnight stays at the service station in hopes of securing a seat.

The situation has been particularly dire for those travelling to destinations such as Windhoek and coastal towns.

Travellers have expressed concerns over being charged high prices, with some alleging that drivers demand additional fees or prioritise passengers willing to pay more.

This practice has left many, especially those unable to afford the requested rates, stranded and frustrated.

Rosalia Andreas from Ogongo said although they were sleeping there, there was a chance of being left behind again, as drivers are taking only those whom they personally know, or those who give them a tip of N$100 or N$200.

"We must sleep here because we want to get the buses that are arriving in the middle of the night. I must be at work on Monday," she said. Another commuter Titus Haufiku pleaded with bus owners elsewhere in the country to send their buses in the north to transport those who are stranded.

"Most of the people spend their holiday in the north. The majority of people are here. Those of us who don't have enough will be late for work. I have learned a lesson. Next time, I will go back as soon as possible," he said.

The Namibian Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) has appealed to long-distance drivers to adhere to the approved fare rates, and avoid exploiting travellers during this peak period.

Nabta's secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo emphasised the importance of keeping transportation affordable and fair for all commuters.

Safety concerns have also been raised regarding the operational hours of bus drivers.

Reports indicate that some drivers are undertaking multiple long-distance trips within a single day, raising questions about enough rest and the potential risks.

Travellers have urged authorities to monitor and regulate driver schedules to ensure passenger safety.

"These guys are only concerned about the money they can make from this busy time. They are not really concerned about the lives they are carrying. Some of these buses are being driven to Windhoek and back to the north the same day. What time do they really get to rest properly?" a commuter, Lukas Shilongo, queried.

Some bus drivers said although the prices have increased slightly over the festive season, they have also been taking people to various places at a negotiated price.

A long-time bus driver, Joseph Johannes, said their biggest challenge is the fact that at most times, their buses must drive from Windhoek to the north almost empty.

"To address this loss, we try to negotiate with the commuters by charging an extra N$50 per person before they board the buses," he added.

He said most of the commuters would agree to these arrangements due to the shortage of transport.

"But once they are on the bus, they would call the police and report us for overcharging them," Johannes complained.

When New Era visited the popular spot along the Okatana road in Oshakati, many Iveco buses were spotted leaving the terminal. - vkaapanda@nepc.com.na