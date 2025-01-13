Kenya: Head of Government Delivery Service Peter Mbae Resigns Citing Frustrations

13 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Peter Mbae, Head of the Government Delivery Service (GDS), has officially announced his resignation, citing unresolved concerns with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

In a letter addressed to the appointing authority, Mbae highlighted persistent challenges that have hindered his ability to fulfil his mandate effectively since his appointment in June 2023.

He previously served as Secretary for Investments Promotion in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

"Despite my passion, focus, and consistency, for reasons and issues I have consistently brought to your attention and which remain unresolved, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended. My position is no longer tenable," he stated in his letter.

During his tenure, Mbae was responsible for overseeing government programs and projects across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). His role included enhancing synergies, eliminating duplications, and tracking progress on national priorities and presidential directives to maximize socio-economic impact.

In his resignation letter, Mbae expressed frustration over the lack of resolution to the issues he raised, despite his efforts to drive sustainable transformation under the Kenya Kwanza Government manifesto.

"To remain accountable to the people of Kenya, given the public nature of my appointment, I hereby formally disengage to pursue other interests," he concluded.

