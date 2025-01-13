Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister Chairs First Meeting of National Trade Facilitation Committee to Discuss WTO Accession

Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Abdissalam Abdullahi, recently chaired the inaugural meeting of the National Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC) to explore the country's potential accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The meeting, which marks a significant step in Somalia's economic integration into the global trade system, centered on the economic opportunities and challenges associated with WTO membership.

The NTFC, a body established to facilitate trade and improve the efficiency of Somalia's trade policies, discussed the strategic importance of joining the WTO.

The committee emphasized how WTO membership could help Somalia integrate into the global economy by expanding market access, improving trade relations, and attracting foreign investments.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Abdissalam Abdullahi underscored that Somalia's accession to the WTO would align with the government's broader economic reform agenda, which includes fostering trade liberalization, enhancing transparency in trade procedures, and reducing barriers to international commerce.

He noted that WTO membership could provide Somalia with a platform to negotiate better trade terms and gain access to the global trading community.

The meeting also highlighted the potential benefits of WTO accession for Somalia's key sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing. By joining the WTO, Somalia would be able to capitalize on preferential trade agreements and benefit from technical assistance and capacity-building programs aimed at strengthening the country's trade infrastructure.

In addition to the economic benefits, the NTFC meeting also addressed the legal and institutional reforms necessary for WTO accession. These include aligning Somalia's trade laws and regulations with WTO standards, improving customs procedures, and ensuring the implementation of fair trade practices.

The NTFC, which includes representatives from various government agencies, trade associations, and private sector stakeholders, will continue to work on developing a comprehensive strategy for Somalia's WTO accession. This includes conducting consultations with key stakeholders, drafting necessary legal frameworks, and engaging in discussions with WTO experts.

Somalia's path to WTO membership represents a significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and strengthen its international standing. If successful, Somalia's accession to the WTO could serve as a catalyst for economic growth, creating jobs, enhancing trade, and improving living standards for the Somali people.

The government's push for WTO membership is part of a broader strategy to modernize Somalia's economy and integrate it into the global trade system. With the support of the NTFC and the backing of the international community, Somalia is working toward achieving full WTO membership in the coming years.