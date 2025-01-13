Somalia Plays Key Role in Sudanese Military Reinforcement Amid Ongoing Conflict With RSF

Somalia is playing a pivotal role in supporting Sudan's military as it battles the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a militia group backed by the United Arab Emirates. In a significant move, Somalia has agreed to provide military training and resources to Sudan, with the Turkish-Somali Military Base in Mogadishu potentially serving as a key site for training Sudanese forces.

The collaboration involves a joint effort between Somalia, Turkey, Egypt, and Eritrea to strengthen Sudan's military capabilities in the ongoing conflict. Somalia has also agreed to host Sudanese forces at the Turkish-Somali Base in Mogadishu for specialized training, enhancing Sudan's ability to combat the RSF.

Sudan regards Somalia as one of its most reliable allies within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and has expressed full trust in Somalia's ability to mediate and facilitate dialogue between the opposing Sudanese generals. This move underscores the growing military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This development follows a recent meeting of foreign ministers from Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia in Cairo, where an agreement was reached to provide military training and support to Sudanese forces, further strengthening the regional collaboration to address the RSF threat.