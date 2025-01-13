Somalia: UN Agencies and Sodma Collaborate for Improved Disaster Management in Somalia

13 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

A pivotal meeting aimed at advancing humanitarian efforts in Somalia took place recently, co-chaired by Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) George Conway .

The meeting brought together the Somalia Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) and key UN agencies working in the country, including the World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNFPA (UNFPA), UN Women, UNHCR (UNHCR), UNDP, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

The primary objective of the gathering was to foster enhanced collaboration and coordination among the involved organizations to maximize the impact of humanitarian interventions across Somalia.

Through this meeting, participants worked together to align their respective operational plans, ensuring that efforts are streamlined, coherent, and complementary. By pooling their expertise and resources, the agencies seek to strengthen disaster response mechanisms and enhance the quality of programs aimed at building community resilience.

Key focus areas included improving the quality and sustainability of ongoing humanitarian programs, as well as reinforcing disaster management strategies to better address the needs of the most vulnerable populations. The agencies acknowledged the importance of long-term planning, not only to respond to immediate needs but also to strengthen communities' capacity to withstand future challenges.

Moreover, the meeting served as a platform for sharing lessons learned, discussing best practices, and identifying areas for further synergy in addressing the multifaceted humanitarian challenges facing Somalia. In line with the United Nations' overarching goal of ensuring that humanitarian assistance is effective and reaches those who need it most, the discussions emphasized the need for greater coordination, efficiency, and accountability.

As Somalia continues to face complex challenges, including ongoing insecurity, food insecurity, and the impacts of climate change, this collaboration underscores the UN's commitment to delivering a more unified and resilient humanitarian response. By working in partnership with the Somali government and other stakeholders, the goal is to not only meet immediate humanitarian needs but also support long-term recovery and resilience efforts across the country.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.