Somalia Offers $30,000 Reward for Information Leading to Capture of Al-Shabaab Bomb Expert

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) of Somalia has announced a reward of $30,000 for information leading to the capture of Yusuf Mohamed Hussein, also known as "Jeeri-Carab." Hussein, a senior Al-Shabaab official responsible for explosives, is accused of orchestrating numerous deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.

In a statement released by NISA on Sunday, it was revealed that Hussein played a central role in planning and executing several major terrorist attacks, including bombings at Villa Rosa, the City Hall of Mogadishu, Pearl Beach, SYL Hotel, and View Beach. He is also linked to attacks on prominent locations such as Sayidka Restaurant, Jawi Coffee, Blue Sky, Top Coffee, and School Polizio.

NISA disclosed that they have already arrested individuals associated with Hussein and confiscated vehicles used in his operations, and some members of his family have also been detained. However, Hussein himself remains elusive, reportedly hiding in the Mubarak area in the Lower Shabelle region.

In their statement, NISA called on the public to provide any information that could lead to Hussein's capture. "We urge citizens to help in apprehending this dangerous terrorist. Any information shared will be handled confidentially, and individuals providing actionable leads will be rewarded with $30,000," the statement read.

Hussein's involvement with Al-Shabaab has spanned several years, with NISA describing him as a key figure in the group's bomb-making division.

He was responsible for identifying targets, planning attacks, and overseeing suicide bombings that have claimed countless lives and caused significant destruction.