Mauritius: School Resumption 2025 - Education Minister Envisions Bright Future for Students

The potential of students, who are the future of this country, is immense and the importance of the next seven years in shaping their future and the nation's progress cannot be undermined.

This was the gist of the address delivered by the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, today, at the Goodlands State Secondary School (SSS) during a visit in connection with the 2025 school resumption. The Member of Parliament, Mr Rameshwar Etwareea, and other personalities, were also present.

Dr Gungapersad invited students of Goodlands SSS to begin their school journey positively. While recognising the school's strong infrastructure, he however acknowledged the current lack of a gymnasium. He expressed hope for an eventual development in this regard.

The Minister further emphasised that the true value of any school lies in its teaching and non-teaching staff, urging students to recognise and appreciate their efforts. He also underlined the importance of respect, kindness and supportive friends while condemning bullying and violence.

He also urged students to cultivate a deep love for their school, emphasising the importance of discipline, hard work and time management without neglecting the need for a balanced approach to their studies.

Speaking about success, Minister Gungapersad said that it demands hard work adding that there are no shortcuts in education. He therefore called upon the student community to focus on self-improvement, to take their studies seriously and make the most of every opportunity for revision.

For academic year 2025, some 61,240 students from primary schools and 89,500 students from secondary schools in Mauritius are back to the classroom after the long summer break. In Rodrigues, some 5,315 students from the primary schools and 4,890 students from secondary schools returned to school today.