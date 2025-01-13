Kenya: Ruto Urges KCSE Candidates to Utilize New Mid-Year Exams to Boost Grades

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations to take advantage of the newly introduced mid-year exams to improve their grades and qualify for admission to higher learning institutions.

Speaking during the handover of Lenana School Primary in Dagoretti South, President Ruto highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring no student is left behind due to poor performance or unforeseen occurrences.

"For students who failed to do their KCSE exams, the government has now given you another chance to ensure we don't lose our children to waywardness," the President said.

"Even those who sat for the exams but didn't perform well can now seize this opportunity to improve their grades," he added.

The Ministry of Education recently announced the introduction of a mid-year KCSE examination, set to take place annually in July.

The government also plans to ensure the results of these exams are processed promptly, allowing successful candidates to join universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in September, alongside their peers who sat the end-year exams.

"We will finish assessing the exams on time so that those who take the mid-year exams can enroll in higher learning institutions without delay," Ruto stated.

"It's not right to condemn our children based on one or two subjects they failed. This second chance is crucial for their future."

The mid-year KCSE examination will be available for the next three years to candidates dissatisfied with their performance or those who registered but were unable to sit for the exams. After this period, the initiative will be reviewed.

This move is seen as a progressive step toward accommodating diverse student needs, enhancing access to education, and fostering a fairer assessment system.

It also provides an alternative for candidates who would otherwise have to wait until the following year to retake their exams.

Traditionally, the KCSE examination has been conducted at the end of the academic year across all secondary schools in Kenya.

The introduction of the mid-year exam marks a significant shift in the country's education system, offering students more flexibility and opportunities to succeed.