Nigeria: Abia - Orji Kalu Rallies Support for Tinubu's Reforms As Jombo Joins APC

12 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu's ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the country.

Kalu made this appeal while receiving Chief Kelvin Jombo, a prominent businessman and chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abiriba. He noted that the APC remains the largest political party in the country, despite what he described as smear campaigns by the opposition.

The senator acknowledged that reforms are challenging worldwide but expressed confidence that President Tinubu's hard decisions will yield long-term benefits for Nigerians.

"We are the largest party in Nigeria; forget what people are saying in the media. Reforms are very difficult. It took me three years to get a grip of Abia as a governor, and I know that people are hungry. Just give us a little time to put things in order," Kalu said.

He urged the people of Abiriba to support Kelvin Jombo in his future plans for the community, emphasizing that the APC would strengthen its presence in states like Abia and Enugu.

He said:"We're going to build strong partnerships, and I urge you to support Kelvin Jombo and everything about the party--not just here, but in every other part of Abia and Enugu. We're not going to allow anybody to deceive us. We're going to work for the well-being of our people. You all know me as someone who works for the common people."

