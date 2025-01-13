Zimbabwe: Fight Against Tyson Fury Has to Happen This Year - Says Heavyweight Boxer Anthony Joshua

12 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By BBC

Heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua says a fight with Tyson Fury "has to happen this year" as he looks to book his next bout.

A fight between the two British rivals has been spoken about for years but has never come to fruition.

But with both men coming back from defeats in world title fights, Joshua confirmed Fury was the opponent he wanted to face next.

"It's a fight I want to see because I am a fan of boxing. When I am in the gym, everyone is asking me [about this fight].

"I ain't got many years ahead of me. I want to leave the game with a bang and make an impact," Joshua said.

"Everyone is asking me the same question. It's up to me to deliver, that's why I'm saying it has to happen this year.

"I think we can make this fight happen."

Joshua was speaking at the Ring Magazine awards in London, where Oleksandr Usyk was also in attendance.

While speaking about Fury, Joshua admitted no talks had yet taken place with Fury's team about a potential fight.

Fury lost to unified world champion Usyk in December while Joshua was stopped by IBF title holder Daniel Dubois in his most recent outing in September.

Meanwhile, Benn and Eubank Jr have held lengthy talks about their fight ever since Benn's anti-doping suspension was officially lifted in November.

The camps have disagreed about the purse split, but Eubank Jr says the bout remains on track to happen in 2025.

"That fight will happen," Eubank Jr said.

"We're in negotiations and they are going very well. We're at the last few things we've got to smooth out and then the fight will get announced. So yeah, big things are happening very soon."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.