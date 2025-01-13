Zimbabwe: Public Transporters in 'Rain-Induced' Bus Fare Hikes - Passengers Complain of Unfair Treatment

The incessant rains witnessed across the country have triggered unilateral increases in bus fares by public transporters, particularly in urban areas.

In some instances, commuters are being asked to fork out US$1 up from US$0.50c for short routes of less than 10 kilometres.

For routes such as Harare central business district to Chitungwiza, Glen View, Budiriro, Hopley, Norton, Hatcliffe, Mabvuku and Domboshava and other outlying areas where commuters pay an average of US$1, when it rains bus conductors demand US$3 per person.

"While the rains signal good tidings for everyone because they bring bountiful harvests, they are a bad omen for commuting urbanites who bear the brunt of unilateral fare hikes," said Hillary Zvoushe of Harare.

Another commuter, Ashleigh Shoriwa of St Mary's in Chitungwiza raised concern over the increases in fares when it rains.

"Congestion during peak hours, and lately the rains are motivating the rank marshalls, conniving with conductors, to raise the fares willy-nilly. It is take-it-or-leave it," said Shoriwa.

"After a long tiring day at work, you wouldn't want to be standing at the congested ranks risking being robbed and unsure when you will get home to your children.

"You end up paying whatever amount, US$1 or US$2 for a trip that normally costs half that fare," she added.

A commuter omnibus conductor, Munyaradzi Chogugudza said kombi crews take advantage of the rain season to increase daily takings.

"It is time for us to cash in on the rains. We give the vehicle owner the agreed daily target, say US$40, and we pocket the difference from hiked fares...every dog has its day," chuckled Chogugudza, who plies the Hatcliffe route.

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) told NewZimbabwe.com that its members had raised concerns over the unexplained fare hikes.

"As the rainy season persists, the PAZ continues to receive complaints about exorbitant fares charged by transport operators," said PAZ president, Tafadzwa Goliath.

"Due to the rains, the poor state of roads has created a situation where passengers are being taken advantage of.

"Passengers are being charged excessive fares for short distances, supposedly due to the poor road conditions. Some roads, although trafficable, are being used as an excuse to inflate fares."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Climate Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PAZ is demanding fair bus fares pricing and transparency.

"Transport operators must charge fares that reflect the actual distance travelled and the conditions of roads.

"Operators should clearly display their fare structures and provide explanations for any price increases."

Goliath said relevant authorities must intervene and regulate fares and ensure that passengers are not exploited.

"Together, we can fight for fair and affordable transportation," said the PAZ president.