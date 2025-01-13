Zimbabwe: Government Publishes 'Dubious' List of Mbare Musika Market Beneficiaries Replete With Duplicated Names of Fire Victims

12 January 2025
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is in the eye of a storm following the recent publication of a dubious list of would-be beneficiaries of the rehabilitated Mbare Musika Market in Harare.

The list, which was flighted in a local newspaper, is questionable as it bears duplicated names of those set to get vending spaces at the rehabilitated Mbare Musika while other awkward-sounding names have found room on the beneficiaries' roll.

The release of names of beneficiaries earmarked to take up space at the popular fruit and vegetable market follows completion of reconstruction in the aftermath of a devastating fire that razed infrastructure and wares, last year.

Both farmers and vendors suffered losses of huge proportions prompting government to intervene to restore affected livelihoods.

Government's list contains names such as Clemence Azngwe (782), Clemence Anzangwe (783), Collen Hoetl (797), Collen Hotel (798), Collen Hotera (799) and Brighton Kusikwenyu (430) and Brighton Kusikwenyi (431).

More questionable duplications such as two entries for Concillia Madzime which are followed by a Concillia Madzima (808), Clara Manzvimbo (774) and Clara Nzvimbo (775) have been highlighted.

Social media users, who have been sharing images of the list published in a local state paper, say it is a reflection of how electoral body, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), handled the voters roll in the 2023 polls whose results were later disputed.

"Someone downloaded a ZEC version 2.0," said a user identified as Constantine of Matobo in response to a post by Crime Watch Zimbabwe on the matter.

More commented dismissing the dubious beneficiaries' list.

"We saw this on the voters roll and thought we could do anything. Is it high time tabvuma?" said another.

ZEC released a voters' roll riddled with mistakes, which it said it would correct headed into Zimbabwe's 2023 general elections whose results were heavily contested.

The electoral body was accused of rigging the plebiscites in favour of incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.

"I can bet my last dollar that there is noone called Clayposy Kamwaya in Zimbabwe," said one Dzvovani.

According to a notice, those with queries can present them on or before the 19th of January.

