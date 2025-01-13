Zimbabwe: Comedian Trevor Noah's Ex-Lover Comes Under Fire - 'The Audacity!'

12 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By The South African

South Africans have fiercely defended Trevor Noah after his ex, Jordyn Taylor called him a 'nobody' on an episode of 'Selling The City'.

South Africans have dragged Noah's ex-girlfriend on social media over her comments about their relationship.

The singer-turned-real estate agent shared her controversial views on the Netflix reality TV series Selling The City.

The new production takes a look at hotshot agents who sell multi-million dollar properties in New York City.

TREVOR NOAH'S EX: WHAT DID SHE SAY?

In episode two of Selling The City, made several bombshell comments about her relationship with Noah. The couple dated from 2015 to 2018

Revealing that they had met on Twitter (now X), Jordyn teased: "At the time, he was a nobody. No one knew who he was."

She added: "I was the funnier one in the relationship."

In a diary confession, she later accused Noah of plagiarising comedic material.

She said: "Trevor borrowed me for material all the time. But he would also steal my material, a 100%."

Jordyn also admitted that Noah was her first high-profile client after she facilitated his $10 million (R187 million) New York apartment purchase.

SOUTH AFRICANS ARE ENRAGED

Needless to say, many South Africans felt offended at an American calling Noah a "nobody."

Under her social media posts, Jordyn has been attacked by angry fans of the comedian.

@simpsmtshali: "Your audacity is appalling."

@therealwandlekunene: "Look at the real nobody trying to be somebody."

@vumilesibande: "We are still waiting for you to crack a joke."

@gtz_design: "You are a nobody...the billboard you are on is for the show, in which you are just an extra".

@NoContextSadc: "Oh, please, he was already known as Trevor Noah while she, well, is still known as Trevor's Ex. That should tell who is who."

@TKwazi: "Yet he bought a 10 million dollar home and was on The Daily Show at the time".

Several more left profanities about Jordyn "disrespecting Trevor Noah."

JORDYN TAYLOR: 'I GAVE HIM A HEAD'S UP'

Speaking to Page Six, Taylor claimed she gave her ex, Trevor Noah, a "heads up" about her comments about him before the show aired.

"He is one of the more private people when it comes to the celebrity sphere. I did give him a little heads-up. But that relationship was six years ago, so it's not recent, or I am emotionally dealing with it".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.