Zimbabwe: Comedian Trevor Noah's Ex-Lover Comes Under Fire - 'The Audacity!'

South Africans have fiercely defended Trevor Noah after his ex, Jordyn Taylor called him a 'nobody' on an episode of 'Selling The City'.

South Africans have dragged Noah's ex-girlfriend on social media over her comments about their relationship.

The singer-turned-real estate agent shared her controversial views on the Netflix reality TV series Selling The City.

The new production takes a look at hotshot agents who sell multi-million dollar properties in New York City.

TREVOR NOAH'S EX: WHAT DID SHE SAY?

In episode two of Selling The City, made several bombshell comments about her relationship with Noah. The couple dated from 2015 to 2018

Revealing that they had met on Twitter (now X), Jordyn teased: "At the time, he was a nobody. No one knew who he was."

She added: "I was the funnier one in the relationship."

In a diary confession, she later accused Noah of plagiarising comedic material.

She said: "Trevor borrowed me for material all the time. But he would also steal my material, a 100%."

Jordyn also admitted that Noah was her first high-profile client after she facilitated his $10 million (R187 million) New York apartment purchase.

SOUTH AFRICANS ARE ENRAGED

Needless to say, many South Africans felt offended at an American calling Noah a "nobody."

Under her social media posts, Jordyn has been attacked by angry fans of the comedian.

@simpsmtshali: "Your audacity is appalling."

@therealwandlekunene: "Look at the real nobody trying to be somebody."

@vumilesibande: "We are still waiting for you to crack a joke."

@gtz_design: "You are a nobody...the billboard you are on is for the show, in which you are just an extra".

@NoContextSadc: "Oh, please, he was already known as Trevor Noah while she, well, is still known as Trevor's Ex. That should tell who is who."

@TKwazi: "Yet he bought a 10 million dollar home and was on The Daily Show at the time".

Several more left profanities about Jordyn "disrespecting Trevor Noah."

JORDYN TAYLOR: 'I GAVE HIM A HEAD'S UP'

Speaking to Page Six, Taylor claimed she gave her ex, Trevor Noah, a "heads up" about her comments about him before the show aired.

"He is one of the more private people when it comes to the celebrity sphere. I did give him a little heads-up. But that relationship was six years ago, so it's not recent, or I am emotionally dealing with it".