Zimbabwe: Father Chops Off Teenage Son's Head - Murder Suspect Had Just Returned From Church Shrine- - Police

IN a gory murder that has shaken the Buhera community of Manicaland province, a 32-year-old man hacked off his teenage son's head using an axe during an unprovoked attack.

As if the dismemberment wasn't enough, the assailant repeatedly struck the victim all over his body resulting in instant death.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of suspect, Tawanda Magoso (32) of Daakoni village, Buhera.

"The ZRP reports that Tawanda Magoso (32) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at his house in Daakoni Village, Buhera on January 10, 2025, in which his son, Taonga Magoso (11) died," said ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"The suspect allegedly returned home from a shrine where he had gone for prayers and took an axe from his bedroom which he used to strike the victim indiscriminately all over the body.

"The victim's head separated from its torso and sustained multiple injuries on the back. Resultantly, the victim succumbed to the injuries," Nyathi added.

The suspect was later apprehended with the help of members of the community and handed over to police.