Zimbabwe: Overwhelmed City of Harare Hires Trucks From Three Councils to Collect Mounting Garbage

CITY of Harare (CoH) had to outsource refuse collection trucks from three local authorities to augment its fleet in the wake of mounting garbage during the just-ended festive season, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Harare hired refuse collection trucks from City of Mutare, Municipality of Chegutu, and Murehwa Town Council to cope with the solid waste crisis.

CoH spokesperson, Stanley Gama admitted through a residents' WhatsApp group that the situation had become desperate hence the move to outsource vehicles.

"From time to time when we need assistance, we request equipment from other local authorities who are not as busy as us and in this case, we had trucks from Mutare, Chegutu, and Murehwa to assist with the huge garbage over the Christmas period," said Gama.

Gama's admission raises serious questions about the city's waste management capacity amid the much-hyped procurement of tractors for refuse collection last year.

In January last year, CoH, through central government, procured 31 out of an envisaged 52 multipurpose tractors from Belarus, which were to be put in every ward in Harare under "Operation Chenesa Harare." The whereabouts of the new vehicles remained a mystery.

Responding to images of a fleet of parked refuse trucks, Gama admitted the local authority didn't have adequate trucks to collect garbage.

"Those are old broken-down trucks, some which will be auctioned to scrap metal dealers while a few will be rehabilitated," said Gama

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to seek clarification from Gama regarding the specifics of the truck hires were fruitless by time of publishing.

Charles Sadondo, Mutare acting corporate communications officer, confirmed his organisation provided services for Harare.

"What we can share at the moment is that we hired out our trucks to the CoH after a request by the central government requesting us to assist them in the clean-up campaign spearheaded by the government," said Sadondo

Chegutu's town clerk, Jacob Chikuruwo, also confirmed the hiring of a truck during the festive season.

"Yes, they hired one truck from us during the Christmas period. We didn't charge them; they only gave us fuel. The ministry (Local Government) had directed us to help them," said Chikuruwo.

Murehwa town administrator, Farai Mutambatuwi said Harare hired one of their refuse collection vehicles.

"From us, it (Harare) hired one truck," said Mutabatuwi.

Mayor Jacob Mafume, when contacted, indicated that the council still needs more trucks as it only acquired five trucks last year.

"We bought about five trucks last year, but we need more.

"I'm not sure if those trucks are hired. There are those that the government helps us with by taking from departments or any city and we then assist with fuel," said Mafume.