Malawi: Police Shoots, Injures DPP Official As Party Supporters Protest Gangata Attesry

12 January 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Authorities at Malawi police headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe say they have instituted an investigation on reports that an opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official was hit and injured by a live bullet in Lilongwe on Saturday as supporters of the party vice president Alfred Gangata protested his arrest.

Gangata was arrested by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials last night for tax related alleged offences.

Malawi police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya said police have seen pictures on social media platforms of the DPP deputy director of Women Brenda Saidi with the injured arm and wound.

"We are looking into those allegations to establish exactly what happened during the riot," says Kalaya.

Crowds of disgruntled DPP sympathisers besieged Area 3 police station where armed riot police dispersed them by force.

Saidi is admittedly to Kamuzu central hospital with the open gun wound.

Meanwhile, the DPP has condemned the shooting of its official.

In a statement, the DPP director of Women Mary Navicha says it was quite disheartening to witness what she described as the most brutal and draconian conduct perpetuated by an institution which she said is mandated to protect its citizens especially now as the country prepares to go to the polls on September 16 this year.

"What has happened is just a reminder of how the Malawi Congress Party is characterized of when it comes to respecting women.

"It is a party which has a history of abusing and attacking women who do not subscribe to their agenda.

"During the one party era, women who rejected to be part of Mbumba and or participating in dancing at political rallies were either whipped at the back with shamboks or their husbands and children banished from the community," she says.

Navicha has told police officers to be professional when executing their job.

