Africa: I Have Scored Against Orlando Pirates Here in Orlando - Khanyisa Mayo

11 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CR Belouizdad striker, Khanyisa Mayo is determined to carry on from where he left off against Orlando Pirates, having found the only goal in the 2-1 loss suffered in Algiers during the opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stages in November last year.

Mayo will be returning to Orlando Stadium for the first time since joining the Algerian outfit in August last year.

The 26-year-old, formerly with Cape Town City will be one of the key players for coach Amrani Abdelkadar when they face Group C leaders, Orlando Pirates Sunday afternoon.

The two sides are separated by two points, with Al Ahly topping the group following their 3-1 away win over Stade d'Abidjan on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's blockbuster, the skilful forward said he was looking forward to playing against familiar faces and hoping to score again at Orlando Pirates, having found the back of the net in the colours of his previous club at his last visit to Orlando.

"Orlando Pirates is a big club and obviously they have ambitions of qualifying for the knockout stages just as we do. Playing against them is also a great feeling for me because I know the team and the players that play in the team but for us it is important for us to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition", said Mayo.

"Playing against players that you are familiar with is a good feeling. I have scored against Pirates here at Orlando and I have shown that I am capable of doing the job like other players are on the field", he added.

A win for the Algerians could significantly boost their chances of qualification ahead of their final match against Stade d'Abidjan next weekend, while the Buccaneers who are yet to lose a single match will be hoping to maintain their impressive record with a win at home.

Kick-off at Orlando Stadium is at 15h00 Local Time (13h00 GMT).

