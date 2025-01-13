Zimbabwe: Interpol Launches First Ever 'Silver Notice' - New International Alert to Trace Criminal Assets

11 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has issued its first-ever 'Silver Notice', aimed at tracing assets laundered across international borders among its member states.

Zimbabwe has been a member of Interpol since November 13, 1980.

However, the Silver Notices issued are the newest addition to Interpol's colour-coded alert system, which enables countries to share information and requests globally.

This pilot initiative, is currently involving 52 countries, will run until at least November 2025.

According to Interpol, Silver Notices and Diffusions allow member countries to publicly request information on assets tied to criminal activity.

These notices can help locate and identify laundered assets--such as properties, vehicles, financial accounts, and businesses.

The information gathered can be used for asset seizure or recovery under national laws.

The launch of the new iniatitive comes just a day after the president of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) warned that international asset recovery efforts are often ineffective.

FATF president, Elisa de Anda Madrazo said 80 percent of the world's countries cannot effectively confiscate criminal assets, which has led to a situation whereby "less than 2 percent" of the global proceeds of crime are seized.

Interpol's secretary general Valdecy Urquiza also said the sripping criminals of their illegal profits "is one of the most powerful ways to fight organised crime", adding that the Silver Notice could help with asset recovery.

"By targeting their financial gains, we disrupt networks and reduce their harm to communities."

Raffaele Grassi, the deputy director general of Public Security in Italy, added: "This initiative, led by investigators in Palermo, underscores the importance of following the money to tackle organised crime. We believe Silver Notices will boost global asset recovery efforts."

Interpol's 91st general assembly in 2023 approved the pilot. The general secretariat will review each notice to ensure compliance with Interpol's rules, including the prohibition on political misuse.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.