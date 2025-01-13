Zimbabwe: Foreign National Up for Car Theft, Smuggling

A 33-year-old Bulgarian who has been masquerading as an investor, Adam Markov has been arrested on allegations of stealing a Jeep Cherokee from South Africa before smuggling it into the country using fake registration number plates.

Markov who was arrested by detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad with the assistance of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody pending bail hearing on Monday.

According to the State, Markov stole the vehicle from the Republic of South Africa and brought it into Zimbabwe.

On January 10, 2025 Detectives from CID VTS Harare received information that the stolen Jeep Cherokee had been fixed with fake registration numbers AGQ 6923.

Acting on the information, the detectives recovered the vehicle from Markov.

It was physically inspected and the chassis number was observed to have been grossly tampered with.

The original chassis number was removed and a fake chassis number 1C4RJFFGXCC167643 was engraved.

The original engine CC142923 was observed to be still on the motor vehicle. An Interpol check was carried out and the vehicle reflected to have been stolen from the South Africa and its original Chassis number being 1C4RJFGG3CC142923.

Efforts are now being made to locate the owner of the vehicle in the neighbouring country.

Last September, Adam Markov made headlines by alleging that he had been defrauded of US$200 000 by two Zimbabwean businessmen, Barnabas Kavai and Ashley Makara.