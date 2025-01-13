Kenya: President Ruto Pledges to Address Challenges Facing Moi University

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that Moi University's financial and management challenges will soon be resolved.

The President said he has set up a committee to assess the magnitude of the issues facing the institution and recommend solutions.

"We will put in place an efficient management team and allocate it enough resources so that Moi University can thrive like the other public universities," he said.

He made the remarks at Ngeria Technical Training Institute in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County when opened the college on Friday. He also commissioned a state-of-the-art ICT lab at the institution.

President Ruto was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Governors Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu) and Stephen Sang (Nandi).

The President said the government is on track in laying the 100,000km of fibre optic to connect 100,000 public institutions to the Internet.

President Ruto encouraged the youth to harness the power of the Internet and the digital space for productive income-generating activities that will improve their lives rather than misuse it for unlawful acts.

He expressed concern over the emerging trend of some youth using the digital space, especially social media, for immoral and criminal activities, including creating and sharing computer-generated artworks depicting people in coffins and graves.

"Instead of using the Internet to post people in coffins, use it to monetise your talents and create jobs for yourselves," he said.

He also faulted leaders who were encouraging the youth to misuse the Internet, saying there was need for responsible guidance to foster good morals.

"Those encouraging young people to continue the trend of putting people in coffins should be careful lest they build a generation that will self-destruct," he said.

Ealier in Cheboror, Kesses Constituency, he connected the family of Mzee Simeon Nyango to power under the Rural Electrification Programme.

He said the government is investing KSh1.8 billion to connect 20,000 households to electricity in Uasin Gishu County in the next three years.

The President explained that this is the government's broader commitment to connect one million households to electricity within the next three years.

He urged Kenyans not to be swayed by those spreading falsehoods, and instead unite and rally behind the country's transformation agenda.

"This country can only move forward if we are united. That is how we are going to have a nation that all of us will be proud of," he said.

Noting that the government has made significant strides in the past two years, President Ruto explained that these have stabilised the country's economy.

"The dollar had risen to Sh160 against the Kenya shilling but has since reduced to KSh128. Inflation was at 9.6 per cent in 2022, but we have reduced it to 2.8 per cent, the lowest in close to 20 years," he said.

The President said the government's interventions are yielding results, citing the subsidised fertiliser programme which has led to increased food production and consequently reducing the cost of food.

During his working tour of Uasin Gishu County, the President also inspected construction progress at the Kimuri Earth Dam in Kapseret Constituency, upgraded the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret City and opened the Turbo Sub- County offices.

Others present at the functions were Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, MPs, MCAs and a host of other leaders.