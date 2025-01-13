South Africa: Manenberg SAPS Crime Prevention Unit Remove a Prohibited Firearm and Ammunition From the Streets

press release

- Partnership policing contributed to the arrest of a 32-year-old man on Friday, 10 January 2025 when members of Manenberg SAPS Crime Prevention Unit acted on information and found him to have a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The members were strategically deployed, focussing on disrupting gang violence and breaking the turf wars when they received information from the community of a suspicious person walking on the railway line around the abandoned Heideveld Railway station. As they patrolled the area they saw the suspect fitting the description. The suspect was stopped and searched and a 9mm pistol with serial number removed with two magazines containing 43 9mm rounds was found on this person.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate on Monday, 13 January 2025 on the mentioned charges.

Western Cape SAPS management encouraged the community to continue playing an active role in crime prevention. They welcomed the information received which the members have responded to and resulting in positive outcomes.