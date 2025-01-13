South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt After a Girl's Body Was Found in a Shallow Grave

11 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- Pudimoe police launched a manhunt after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in a shallow grave earlier today.

According to information, police were informed of possible murder on Friday, 10 January 2025. That after a man reportedly heard a woman crying from a neighbour's place on Thursday night, 09 January 2025. Further that the said neighbour and his friend were seen on Friday morning, 10 January 2025, pushing a wheelbarrow with something inside.

A search operation conducted on the basis of the allegations led the police and members of the community to what looked like a shallow grave where a wheelbarrow and a spade were also found next to a stream in Matlhako 2 village.

Following mobilisation of resources, the exhumation process started on Saturday morning, 11 January 2025. That led to the discovery of a body, which was wrapped with a blanket and positively identified by a family member (uncle) as that of Boingotlo Makaota, of Matlhako 2 village. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the body had visible wounds to the head and bruises to the thighs and legs.

Further investigation was conducted at the suspect's place where the victim's clothes were found.

Investigation into the matter including the tracing of the suspect is underway. However, the man who was seen in the company of the suspect and pushing the wheelbarrow on Friday morning, 10 January 2025, has been taken in for questioning.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng condemns the incident, which he said it is yet another brutal Domestic Violence and Gender Based Violence related incident that should have been prevented through active citizenry and community vigilance.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.