South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt After a Girl's Body Was Found in a Shallow Grave

press release

- Pudimoe police launched a manhunt after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in a shallow grave earlier today.

According to information, police were informed of possible murder on Friday, 10 January 2025. That after a man reportedly heard a woman crying from a neighbour's place on Thursday night, 09 January 2025. Further that the said neighbour and his friend were seen on Friday morning, 10 January 2025, pushing a wheelbarrow with something inside.

A search operation conducted on the basis of the allegations led the police and members of the community to what looked like a shallow grave where a wheelbarrow and a spade were also found next to a stream in Matlhako 2 village.

Following mobilisation of resources, the exhumation process started on Saturday morning, 11 January 2025. That led to the discovery of a body, which was wrapped with a blanket and positively identified by a family member (uncle) as that of Boingotlo Makaota, of Matlhako 2 village. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the body had visible wounds to the head and bruises to the thighs and legs.

Further investigation was conducted at the suspect's place where the victim's clothes were found.

Investigation into the matter including the tracing of the suspect is underway. However, the man who was seen in the company of the suspect and pushing the wheelbarrow on Friday morning, 10 January 2025, has been taken in for questioning.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng condemns the incident, which he said it is yet another brutal Domestic Violence and Gender Based Violence related incident that should have been prevented through active citizenry and community vigilance.