Nigeria: Transfer News - Osimhen Wants Ola Aina At Galatasaray

News reports out of Turkey have suggested that Victor Osimhen has stepped in to convince Ola Aina to join Galatasaray as a free agent.

According to Turkish leading newspaper Sabah, Osimhen has told his Super Eagles teammate of Galatasaray interest.

Ola Aina and his club Nottingham Forest have taken the Premier League by storm this season.

They are now third on the table behind leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal.

Ola Aina has yet to agree a new contract with Forest and will be a free agent in the summer if the situation does not change.

Galatasaray plan to offload Elias Jelert, who they signed for Nine Million Euros at the start of the season but has failed to impress.