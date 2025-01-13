Tunisia: President of Republic Meets PM and Stresses 'Need to Break With 'Old Laws' [upd 1]

Tunis, Jan. 12 — President Kais Saied stressed the need to break with "old laws" against which he said "the people revolted" during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Saturday afternoon.

According to a video released by the Presidency of the Republic on Saturday night, the meeting focused on ending the use of sub-contracting and reviewing a number of legal texts, including the Labour Code and other laws.

In this context, the Head of State stressed "the need to pay attention to the details inherent in these laws and to strive to uphold justice".

The President of the Republic pointed out that "without justice, the situation will not stabilise for people and businesses, and without justice, nothing will be stable", adding that "legal texts remain necessary, but the nominal objective is justice".

In this context, he called on "honourable judges to play their role in achieving justice", which he said "will leave its palaces when politics enters these palaces".

At the Government Palace, the Head of State met with Justice Minister Leila Jaffel, Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia Boughdiri and Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar.

During a tour of the old city, the President of the Republic met with a number of citizens and shopkeepers, and then walked to the centre of the capital on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, where he met with a number of citizens and listened to their concerns.

He assured them that "determination is firm and work will continue around the clock until the legitimate expectations of the Tunisian people are met as soon as possible".